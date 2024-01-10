Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,521.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,623.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2,549.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,749 shares of company stock valued at $58,400,514. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

