Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 31,570 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,570 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 55.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $245.14 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $247.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,101.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,746 shares of company stock worth $46,252,094 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.