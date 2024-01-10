Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 770.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,807 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.14% of Core & Main worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,023,000. Amundi lifted its position in Core & Main by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 1,192,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Core & Main by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,129,000 after buying an additional 285,251 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,147,000 after acquiring an additional 752,385 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNM. Barclays increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $724,153,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $724,153,373.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,520,066 shares of company stock worth $1,490,004,168 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.