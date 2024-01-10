Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 163,155 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.10% of Equitable worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Equitable by 8.6% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,452,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after buying an additional 115,004 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 137.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 18.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQH opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. Barclays decreased their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,984,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,152,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,152,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,333. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

