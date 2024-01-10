Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 16,292 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $10,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

GEHC opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GEHC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

