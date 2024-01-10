Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822,033 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $510,085,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,751,940. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

MRVL stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.65, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

