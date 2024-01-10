Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.62 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,712 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of Essential Utilities worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $206,493,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $50,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,728,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after buying an additional 576,448 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WTRG. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

