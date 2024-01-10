Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.18 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Boston Properties worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 57.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 527.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 966,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 29.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

