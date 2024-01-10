Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 111.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total value of $297,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,529,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 535,265 shares of company stock worth $102,070,412. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $196.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.82. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.28.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

