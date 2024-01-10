Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,507 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.16% of Watts Water Technologies worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $14,626,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WTS shares. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.60.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $195.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $213.14.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

