Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 8,242 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999,186 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

