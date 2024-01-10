Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,443 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.06. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $165.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

