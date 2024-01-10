Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,673 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Teck Resources by 388.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,757,000 after acquiring an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $219,838,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

