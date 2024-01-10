Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in ResMed by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.11.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $177.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,378 shares of company stock worth $2,123,201. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

