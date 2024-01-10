Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,862 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in STERIS by 17.6% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 37.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $222.10 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on STE. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

