Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 26,665 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of Darling Ingredients worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.6 %

DAR stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,100.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,100.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DAR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Darling Ingredients

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.