Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 16,292 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.82.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.