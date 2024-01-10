Wrapped BNB Price Hits $299.66 on Major Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $299.66 or 0.00658208 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $650.65 million and $238.45 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,171,295 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

