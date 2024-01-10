Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Up 13.1%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) shot up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.74. 199,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 941,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWW. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $265,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,312,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,412,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,753,000 after buying an additional 33,923 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $155,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.