Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Holdings Lowered by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 5,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,010,045. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WVE shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of WVE stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

