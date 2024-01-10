Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $178.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $181.48.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.