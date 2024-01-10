Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $10.92

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2024

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $10.49. Waldencast shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 937 shares.

Waldencast Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 39.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter worth about $5,597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 72,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.