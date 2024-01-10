Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $10.92

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $10.49. Waldencast shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 937 shares.

Waldencast Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 39.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter worth about $5,597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 72,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

