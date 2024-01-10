Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.21, but opened at $43.73. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vital Energy shares last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 92,793 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VTLE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,151,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,441,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

