Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Buys 326 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.1% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.20 and a 200 day moving average of $173.98.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

