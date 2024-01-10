Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK opened at $234.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

