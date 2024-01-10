Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 337 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.22.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $235.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.97. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $125.22 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total transaction of $1,619,191.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,197,967.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total transaction of $1,619,191.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,197,967.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $34,219.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at $9,622,324.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,040 shares of company stock valued at $64,252,987 over the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

