Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 19.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

F5 Stock Down 0.3 %

FFIV stock opened at $174.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.11. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $180.70.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,497 shares of company stock worth $1,721,497 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.