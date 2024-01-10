Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.68. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.