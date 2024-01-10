Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,208,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

