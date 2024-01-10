Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Timken by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Timken by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Price Performance

TKR opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.89.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

