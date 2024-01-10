Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of V stock opened at $263.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.08 and a 200-day moving average of $243.99. The stock has a market cap of $483.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $263.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
