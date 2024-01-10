Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $435.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $421.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $438.84. The company has a market cap of $348.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

