Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $435.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $438.84. The stock has a market cap of $348.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

