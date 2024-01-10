Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3286 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

