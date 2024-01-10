Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Cut by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

