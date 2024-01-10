Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,564,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

