UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR Trading Down 0.1 %

UDR Dividend Announcement

NYSE:UDR opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

