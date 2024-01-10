U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Raised by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile



U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

