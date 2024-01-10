Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,623,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 2,080,657 shares.The stock last traded at $74.17 and had previously closed at $69.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

