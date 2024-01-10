TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.8 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.16. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.48%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.