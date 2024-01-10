The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,253,000 after purchasing an additional 178,670 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 14,112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 479,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 476,585 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.61.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 25,250 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $2,143,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,362,745 shares in the company, valued at $115,697,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $2,143,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,362,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,697,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,864 shares of company stock worth $10,244,307. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

