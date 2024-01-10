The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Increased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $297.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.21.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

