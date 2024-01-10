The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,916,000 after buying an additional 6,870,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.