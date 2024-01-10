The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $161.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average of $129.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

