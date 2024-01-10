The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) CEO Christopher Swift Sells 3,337 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $276,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Swift also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,300,007.08.

On Monday, December 18th, Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53.

On Friday, December 1st, Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $83.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,242,000 after buying an additional 91,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

