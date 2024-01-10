The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.

DSGX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Shares of DSGX opened at $80.61 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

