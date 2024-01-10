The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stake Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 176.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,559,000 after purchasing an additional 128,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brink’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brink’s by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Trading Down 1.7 %

Brink’s stock opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.42. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $90.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.83.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brink’s

Brink’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.