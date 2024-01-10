The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,458 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 65,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 43.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 318,223 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $60,996,000 after purchasing an additional 96,243 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 678.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 41.1% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $225.76 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03, a PEG ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.