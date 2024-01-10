Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 15.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.7% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 75,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,730,300. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $124.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

