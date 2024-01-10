Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $228,961.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $228,961.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $163.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.33 and its 200-day moving average is $161.35.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

